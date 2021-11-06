West Indies lament 'end of a generation'

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard lamented the "end of a generation" Saturday as Dwayne Bravo brought the curtain down on his international career with Chris Gayle almost certain to join him in calling it quits.

Defending champions West Indies were defeated by Australia by eight wickets in their final group game at the T20 World Cup, their fourth loss in five matches.

"It's the end of a generation, we have some guys who have done good things for T20 cricket in our team and around the world. We as people are very proud," said Pollard whose team had already been eliminated from the semi-final shake-up.