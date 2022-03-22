West Indies name unchanged squad for third Test

The West Indies on Monday named an unchanged squad for this week's third and deciding Test against England in Grenada after the first two matches ended in draws.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite made a first-innings 160 and an unbeaten fifty as the hosts held on for a second-Test draw in Barbados.

Batting all-rounder Kyle Mayers and uncapped bowler Anderson Phillip remain on the 13-man list, having missed out in Bridgetown.