‘Whenever we need Shakib, he becomes unavailable, this is bad luck’

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan on Wednesday said that Shakib Al Hasan testing positive for Covid-19 right before the Test series against Sri Lanka was “bad luck” and the Tigers' will feel the absence of the all-rounder in the series.

“This is our bad luck. Now we are praying for Shakib’s quick recovery,” Nazmul said during the National Sports Award programme at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Wednesday.