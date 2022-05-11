‘Whenever we need Shakib, he becomes unavailable, this is bad luck’

“The problem is that in Shakib’s absence we will be either a batsman short or a bowler short. This is a problem, but there’s nothing to say or do about it right now. It’s our bad luck that we won’t have him. Whenever we need him, he becomes unavailable. Now we can only hope that he recovers quickly.”
Shakib returned from the US on Monday ahead of the Tiger’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka. But since returning, the all-rounder has tested positive in two Covid-19 tests and is currently in isolation at his residence.
Shakib will have to stay in isolation for seven days before another Covid-19 test, which rules him out from the first Test in Chattogram starting on 15 May.
Shakib is currently doing well according to the BCB president, “I spoke with him yesterday (Tuesday). He said he is doing well. At the moment, he is experiencing no problems. But his absence is a big blow to the team.”
Even without Shakib, Bangladesh has a good chance to do well against Sri Lanka, feels Nazmul.
“Sri Lanka is a strong team, there is no doubt about that. Playing against Sri Lanka is also a big opportunity as we are weak in Tests. Although there is no Shakib, we have a good chance to do well. Whoever replaces Shakib will be able to prove himself, I hope,” the BCB president added.
Nazmul said, “We have a number of experienced cricketers in the team. If they play well, I see no reason for us not winning against any team.”