BCB delays issuing Taskin's NOC for LPL

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has yet to decide on granting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Taskin Ahmed to participate in the Lankan Premier League (LPL) due to concerns about the pacer's heavy workload, reports UNB.
Taskin Ahmed, a right-handed pacer, has been a key bowler for the Bangladesh team in recent years. However, his career has been marred by injuries on several occasions, significantly impacting his performance.
But over the last couple of years, he has been playing largely without any big issues with injuries.
Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the CEO of BCB, addressed the media, stating, "Considering the workload of the players, we have yet to make a decision on issuing an NOC for Taskin."
He added, "The final call will be made based on the board's policy."
The LPL is scheduled to take place later this month, and Taskin has received an invitation to play for a team in the tournament.
While Taskin's NOC for the LPL is pending, Towhid Hridoy is set to receive an NOC soon to participate in the league. This will mark the first foreign league appearance for the talented right-handed batter, who has showcased his batting prowess in the national team.
Currently, Taskin is busy playing in the Zim Afro T10 in Zimbabwe, where teams from both Zimbabwe and South Africa are competing.
Alongside Taskin, Mushfiqur Rahim is also playing in the Zim Afro T10 league.