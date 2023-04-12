Mushfiq, Taijul reach career best Test rankings

Mushfiqur Rahim and Taijul Islam reaped the rewards for the outstanding performance in the one-off Test against Ireland as both have ascended to their best ever spot in the ICC Test batsman and bowlers rankings respectively.

Mushfiq had hit a century in the first innings and an unbeaten 51 in the second innings of the Dhaka Test while Taijul claimed a five wicket haul in the first innings and took four in the second innings to finish with match figures of 9-148. Their performances helped Bangladesh win the match by seven wickets.