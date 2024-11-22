Kohli out cheaply as Australia take early charge against India

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood snared four wickets, including Virat Kohli, during an intimidating opening session to leave India in trouble on day one of the first Test against Australia on Friday in Perth.

Batting after captain Jasprit Bumrah won the toss on a fine morning, the visitors stumbled to 51-4 by lunch with superstar Kohli again out cheaply, gone for five.

Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 10 and Dhruv Jurel not-out four in front of a pro-Indian, drum-bashing crowd at Perth Stadium.

Both Starc and Hazlewood were 2-10 off their eight overs apiece.

Yashasvi Jaiswal departed without scoring in the third over, edging an attempted drive off Starc to debutant Nathan McSweeney, who did well to collect low at gully.