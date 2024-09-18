Bangladesh Tests no dress rehearsal: Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday warned his India team there is "no dress rehearsal" in cricket as they face a Bangladesh side fresh from a historic Test series win over Pakistan.

India lead the World Test Championship (WTC) standings ahead of Australia, where Rohit's team will tour for a five-match series later in the year.

But first they host Bangladesh in a two-Test series, starting with the opener in the northern Indian city of Chennai from Thursday.