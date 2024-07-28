England beat the West Indies by 10 wickets to win third Test

England captain Ben Stokes hit the fastest Test fifty by an England batsman, breaking a record that had stood for over 40 years, as the hosts hammered the West Indies by 10 wickets to win the third Test at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Set 82 to win, England finished on 87-0 in a mere 7.2 overs as they completed a 3-0 series whitewash of the West Indies in spectacular style and with more than two days to spare.

England captain Stokes, opening in place of the injured Zak Crawley, needed just 24 balls to go to a fifty featuring nine fours and a six.