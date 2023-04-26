Miller, Manohar blitz helps Gujarat thrash Mumbai

A batting assault by David Miller and Abhinav Manohar powered defending champions Gujarat Titans to a 55-run demolition of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

The left-handed Miller (46 off 22 balls) and rising Indian talent Manohar (21-ball 42) put together 71 runs to steer Gujarat to a mammoth 207-6 in their home Ahmedabad.

The Miller-Manohar show, which included seven sixes, and an unbeaten five-ball 20 by Rahul Tewatia helped Gujarat get 94 runs from the final six overs of mayhem.

Man of the match Manohar said, "I think I have been gifted to time the ball well and I've been doing it from a young age and to do it at this level it feels special, it feels like a dream."