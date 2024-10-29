De Zorzi steers S. Africa to 109-1 at lunch against Bangladesh

Tony de Zorzi made an unbeaten 49 as South Africa reached 109-1 at lunch Tuesday against Bangladesh on day one of the second and final Test.

The opener hit four fours and a six off the 71 balls he faced, while Tristan Stubbs was not out 23 at the break after the visitors won the toss and chose to take first use of a good batting pitch in Chattogram.

Captain Aiden Markram was the only wicket to fall after he went for a big shot off left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and holed out to Mominul Haque at mid-on for 33.