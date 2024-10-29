2nd Test
De Zorzi steers S. Africa to 109-1 at lunch against Bangladesh
Tony de Zorzi made an unbeaten 49 as South Africa reached 109-1 at lunch Tuesday against Bangladesh on day one of the second and final Test.
The opener hit four fours and a six off the 71 balls he faced, while Tristan Stubbs was not out 23 at the break after the visitors won the toss and chose to take first use of a good batting pitch in Chattogram.
Captain Aiden Markram was the only wicket to fall after he went for a big shot off left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and holed out to Mominul Haque at mid-on for 33.
South Africa made two changes to the side that beat Bangladesh in the first Test in Mirpur as they look to seal the series.
In came Senuran Muthusamy, an all-rounder who can bowl left-arm spin, and fast bowler Dane Paterson in place of Matthew Breetzke and Dane Piedt.
Bangladesh made three changes, bringing in batsman Zakir Hasan, fast bowler Nahid Rana and wicketkeeper Mahidul Islam Ankon for a debut.
Jaker Ali, who made his debut in the first match, is out after suffering a concussion while Nayeem Hasan and wicketkeeper Litton Das were also omitted.
South Africa won the opening Test in Mirpur by seven wickets inside four days with fast bowler Kagiso Rabada taking 6-46 in the second innings.
Bangladesh have played 24 Tests in Chattogram but won only two with seven drawn.