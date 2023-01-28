Fast and furious South Africa triumph as England collapse

Fast bowlers Sisanda Magala, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada earned South Africa a dramatic 27-run win in the first One-Day International (ODI) against England at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday.

England seemed headed for a comfortable win as Jason Roy and Dawid Malan put on 146 for the first wicket inside the first 20 overs of England’s reply to South Africa’s 298 for seven.

Roy went on to score a thrilling 113 off 91 balls but the rest of the batting collapsed.