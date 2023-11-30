Mominul ‘golden arm’ ends New Zealand innings with a slender lead

Mominul Haque proved his ability of taking wickets against New Zealand as the occasional bowler picked up two wickets to wrap up the visitors first innings during the third of the two-match series at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Overnight New Zealand pair Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson, who resumed with a trail of 46 runs, batted stubbornly throughout the first hour and made sure their team got the vital first innings lead.