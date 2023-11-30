Mominul ‘golden arm’ ends New Zealand innings with a slender lead

Mominul Haque proved his ability of taking wickets against New Zealand as the occasional bowler picked up two wickets to wrap up the visitors first innings during the third of the two-match series at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Overnight New Zealand pair Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson, who resumed with a trail of 46 runs, batted stubbornly throughout the first hour and made sure their team got the vital first innings lead.
Just when it seemed the visitors were heading for a substantial lead in the turning track, Bangladesh resorted to Mominul, who got a home Test wicket after nine years yesterday, Wednesday, and he straightaway broke the 52-run stand.
The first ball of Mominul’s new spell and also the first ball after the drinks break saw Jamieson beaten and adjudged leg before for 23. Aijaz Patel took a single three balls later and when Southee, who made 35, tried to whack the fifth ball he was clean bowled.
New Zealand took a seven-run lead as Mominul ended with his best figure of 3-4. As a matter of fact, Mominul now has seven wickets out of 10 against the kiwis. The only other innings he got a Test wicket was against South Africa in 2017 when he grabbed 3-27 at Potchefstroom.