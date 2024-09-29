Miraz recalled in T20I squad after 14 months
All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has earned a recall as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 15-member squad for three-match T20 International series against India.
Miraz is considered as the replacement of Shakib Al Hasan, who has recently announced his retirement from the shortest format of the cricket.
Miraz, the most consistent player for Bangladesh in Test and ODI format over the last two years, played his last T20 game against Afghanistan 14 months ago in Sylhet.
He made 248 runs with the highest of 46 and took 13 wickets in 25 matches in T20 format, a stat that didn’t justify his talent. Due to his poor run of form, he was not considered in the squad for the last T20 World Cup.
The all-rounder termed the axe from the World Cup-bound team as the painful chapter of his career.
But the BCB was in favour of giving him another chance to fill the void of a top all-rounder like Shakib, as they believe that he will be able to translate his recent form in the T20 cricket this time around.
Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam and all-rounder Soumya Sarkar were the two other players who were left out from the squad that played the T20 World Cup, the Tigers last assignment in T20 cricket.
Left-hand opener Parvez Hossain Emon and left-arm spinner were recalled to replace the duo.
Pacer Shoriful Islam who missed the two-match Test series, retained his place in the T20 squad after recovering from the injury he sustained during the Pakistan Test series.
Bangladesh’s T20 series against India starts in Gwalior on 6 October. The second T20 is in Delhi on 9 October while Hyderabad will host the series-ending match on 12 October.
Last time when Bangladesh played a T20 series on Indian soil in 2019, they lost the series 2-1.
Bangladesh are currently playing the Test series against India. They lost the first Test in Chennai by 280 runs.
Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Liton Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.