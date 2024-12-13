Not getting wickets in middle overs was problem for us: Miraz

Lack of ability to get wickets in the middle overs was the reason for tasting an ignominious whitewash in the three-match ODI series at the hands of West Indies for the first time since 2014, Bangladesh stand-in skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz said Friday (Bangladesh time).

Apart from the second game, Bangladesh batters got big runs in the first ODI and third ODI by piling up 294-6 and 321-5 respectively but couldn’t defend the total.

A superb batting performance saw Bangladesh rack up a mammoth total in the third ODI as they were eying for avoiding a series sweep but against a rampant West Indies side it became meager eventually.