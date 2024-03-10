Australia have ‘backs to the wall’ as New Zealand clean out top four

New Zealand cleaned out the top four Australian batsmen on Sunday to leave the tourists on 77-4 and facing an uphill task in their chase of 279 to win the second Test in Christchurch.

“Our backs are against the wall. New Zealand are on a roll,” Australian spinner Nathan Lyon said.

The hosts set a demanding target for an Australian side struggling for runs on a ground where the highest successful fourth innings is 285-8, set by New Zealand against Sri Lanka last year.