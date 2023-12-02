Bangladesh’s Rabeya and Marufa in women IPL auction

The second edition of the Indian women’s franchise-based Women’s Premier League will take place next year.

The auction for the tournament will be held on 9 December this year. Bangladesh cricketers Rabeya Khatun and Marufa Akter are placed in the draft of that auction.

The base price of both of them are three million rupees. The IPL governing council published the list of registered players on Saturday.

The first edition of WPL was held this year. As many as nine Bangladeshi cricketers were in the list of that mega auction. But only three of them- Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun and Shorna Akter were auctioned. However, none of the teams picked any of them.

Leg-spinner Rabeya, who made her debut in 2019, has played 14 matches so far and has taken 16 wickets. She took three wickets in the last T20I against India in their three-match series back in July when Bangladesh won by four wickets. One the other hand, 18-year-old Marufa made her debut back in 2022 and the pacer has taken 12 wickets from 13 T20I.