Bangladesh’s Rabeya and Marufa in women IPL auction

The second edition of the Indian women’s franchise-based Women’s Premier League will take place next year.
The auction for the tournament will be held on 9 December this year. Bangladesh cricketers Rabeya Khatun and Marufa Akter are placed in the draft of that auction.
The base price of both of them are three million rupees. The IPL governing council published the list of registered players on Saturday.
The first edition of WPL was held this year. As many as nine Bangladeshi cricketers were in the list of that mega auction. But only three of them- Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun and Shorna Akter were auctioned. However, none of the teams picked any of them.
Leg-spinner Rabeya, who made her debut in 2019, has played 14 matches so far and has taken 16 wickets. She took three wickets in the last T20I against India in their three-match series back in July when Bangladesh won by four wickets. One the other hand, 18-year-old Marufa made her debut back in 2022 and the pacer has taken 12 wickets from 13 T20I.
As many as 165 cricketers are registered for auction this year. Among them 104 are Indians. As many as 15 players are from ICC associate nations. As many as 56 of the 165 players have played at international level so far.
The five franchises can buy a maximum of 30 cricketers, among them nine of them can be foreigners. The maximum base price of the auction is five million. West Indies player Deandra Dottin and Irish cricketer Kim Garth are in that pool. Four Indian players are in the four-million-rupee pool.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru bought Indian opener Smriti Mandhana for 34 million in the very first call during the last auction. She was the most expensive player in that auction. Among the foreign cricketers Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner and English cricketer Nat Sciver-Brunt were the most expensive players as they were worth 32 million rupees. Gujrat Giants roped in Gardner while Mumbai Indians bought Sciver-Burnt.