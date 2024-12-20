Bowling attack gave us confidence to sweep West Indies series: Litton

Bangladesh stand-in captain Litton Das said the bowlers' superb form gave them the confidence to sweep West Indies in the T20 International series for the first time.

The Tigers won the first match by seven runs and the second one by 27 runs in a low-scoring affair on slow pitch. But they crushed West Indies in the third and final match by 80 runs on a batting favourable pitch, which suited well for a West Indies side full of power hitters.

Jaker Ali Anik blasted a 41 ball-72 not out as Bangladesh racked up 189-7 and then wrapped up West Indies for 109 in 16.4 overs for a big victory to sweep the series.