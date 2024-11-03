Cricket

Jadeja takes five as India chase 147 to avoid series sweep

AFP
Mumbai
India's Ravindra Jadeja (2R) celebrates with teammates after taking his fifth wicket of New Zealand's Ajaz Patel at the end of New Zealand's second innings during the third day of the third and final Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 3 November, 2024.AFP

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed five wickets as India bowled out New Zealand for 174 on Sunday, leaving the hosts needing a tricky 147 to win the third Test.

New Zealand, who lead the three-match series 2-0, resumed on 171-9, losing Ajaz Patel for eight off Jadeja after seven minutes of play on day three at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The left-handed Ajaz was caught at deep mid-wicket off a slog sweep as left-arm spinner Jadeja ended with a match haul of 10 wickets. He also claimed five in New Zealand's first innings.

India's Ravindra Jadeja (L) celebrates with teammate Akash Deep after taking his fifth wicket of New Zealand's Ajaz Patel at the end of New Zealand's second innings during the third day of the third and final Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 3 November, 2024.
Fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets.

The hosts are seeking to avoid being swept 3-0 after New Zealand won the first two Tests to register their first Test series triumph in India.

Will Young top-scored with 51 on Saturday on a track that has turned sharply since day one.

Shubman Gill hit 90 in India's 263 which gave them a slender 28-run first-innings lead in response to New Zealand's 235.

