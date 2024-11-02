Gill, Pant fight back for India against New Zealand

Overnight batsmen Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant counter-attacked with half-centuries as India closed in on New Zealand's first-innings 235 on day two of the third Test on Saturday.

India were 195-5, trailing by 40 runs, when lunch was called a few minutes early because of an issue with an overhead television camera at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Gill, on 70, and Ravindra Jadeja, on 10, were batting at the break on the spin-friendly pitch.

Pant smashed 60 off 59 balls with eight fours and two sixes in a 96-run stand with Gill before being trapped lbw by leg-spinner Ish Sodhi.