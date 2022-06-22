Yasir Ali ruled out of ODIs and T20Is

But Yasir is taking more time than expected to recover and hence the BCB has decided to send him back to Bangladesh from St Lucia, the board said in a press release on Wednesday.
Anamul Haque was named as Yasir’s replacement for the second Test and has already joined the team in the Caribbean islands.
With Mominul Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto searching for form and Mushfiqur Rahim being unavailable for the series as he is on leave to perform hajj, Yasir was almost certain to play all matches in the tour.
But with Yasir injured and out of the tour, Anamul is almost certain to make his comeback to the Test side after a near eight-year gap.
Anamul’s previous Test was against West Indies back in September 2014. That match took place in St Lucia, where Bangladesh is set to play the second and final Test of the ongoing series against West Indies.