Yasir Ali ruled out of ODIs and T20Is

After the two-Test series, Yasir Ali has been ruled out of the One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) series between Bangladesh and West Indies due to a back injury.

Yasir sustained the injury while batting in Bangladesh’s only practice match ahead of the Test series. Yasir left the field complaining of back pain and scans showed that the right-hander has hurt his lower spine.

Physicians of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had earlier presumed that it would take Yasir two-three weeks to recover, which ruled him out of the Test series but kept him in contention for the limited-overs series of the tour, which will begin on 2 July.