Cricket

Bangladesh tour of West Indies

Yasir ruled out of Test series

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Yasir Ali
Yasir AliFile photo

Bangladesh batsman Yasir Ali has been ruled out of the two-Test series against West Indies due to a back injury, Bangladesh Cricket Board announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Yasir experienced back pain while batting on Day 1 of Bangladesh’s three-day practice match against West Indies Board President’s XI in Antigua and left the field retired hurt.

After being kept under observation for 48 hours, Yasir was taken for a scan on Tuesday. The report showed that he has suffered an injury to his lumbar spine.

National team’s physiotherapist Bayejedul Islam was quoted in a BCB press release, "Recovery from such injuries takes about two-three weeks. Therefore, he will not be available for the Test series."

default-image

The two-Test series against West Indies will begin on 16 June in Antigua. The second Test will take place at St Lucia from 24 June.

Meanwhile, national team director Khaled Mahmud has returned to Bangladesh after falling sick.

He had started for the Caribbean islands alongside Mustafizur Rahman and Taijul Islam on 8 June. But during a stop in Doha, his blood pressure dropped. Mahmud returned to Bangladesh from Doha and is currently resting at his residence.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment