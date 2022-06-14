Yasir ruled out of Test series

National team’s physiotherapist Bayejedul Islam was quoted in a BCB press release, "Recovery from such injuries takes about two-three weeks. Therefore, he will not be available for the Test series."
The two-Test series against West Indies will begin on 16 June in Antigua. The second Test will take place at St Lucia from 24 June.
Meanwhile, national team director Khaled Mahmud has returned to Bangladesh after falling sick.
He had started for the Caribbean islands alongside Mustafizur Rahman and Taijul Islam on 8 June. But during a stop in Doha, his blood pressure dropped. Mahmud returned to Bangladesh from Doha and is currently resting at his residence.