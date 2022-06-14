Yasir ruled out of Test series

Bangladesh batsman Yasir Ali has been ruled out of the two-Test series against West Indies due to a back injury, Bangladesh Cricket Board announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Yasir experienced back pain while batting on Day 1 of Bangladesh’s three-day practice match against West Indies Board President’s XI in Antigua and left the field retired hurt.

After being kept under observation for 48 hours, Yasir was taken for a scan on Tuesday. The report showed that he has suffered an injury to his lumbar spine.