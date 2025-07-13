England and India set for fiery second-innings shoot-out

KL Rahul made 100 and Ravindra Jadeja a third successive fifty as India exactly equalled England's 387 in the third Test at Lord's on Saturday before tempers flared as the match headed towards a second-innings shoot-out.

India were in command while opener Rahul and dynamic left-hander Rishabh Pant (74) shared a fourth-wicket stand of 141.

But both batsmen fell either side of lunch on the third day to leave India's first innings in the balance at 254-5.

Jadeja and fellow all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, however, kept England at bay with a stand of 72 in 27 overs.

But India were unable to surpass England's first-innings total in the latest sign of just how evenly matched the teams are in a five-match series currently level at 1-1.

England should have had two overs to bat before stumps. Zak Crawley twice pulled away as Jasprit Bumrah ran into bowl, leading India to think he was time-wasting.