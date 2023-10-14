India rout Pakistan by seven wickets

Skipper Rohit Sharma's 86 and an inspired bowling display helped India hammer Pakistan by seven wickets in their high-profile World Cup clash at the 132,000-capacity Ahmedabad stadium on Saturday.

India bowled out Pakistan for 191 after their rivals collapsed from 155-2.

They overhauled the total with 117 balls to spare to extend their unbeaten streak against their neighbours to eight in the 50-over showpiece tournament.

Rohit stood out in his 63-ball knock laced with six fours and six sixes to keep India, who began the event as favourites to win the title, unbeaten in their three matches in this edition.

Pakistan now have two wins and one defeat in the 10-nation tournament.

"It felt good," said man of the match, Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah who had figures of 2-19 off nine overs.