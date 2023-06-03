England run riot before Ireland suffer Tongue lashing

“A hundred at Lord’s is special,” Duckett told Sky Sports. “Batting with Ollie Pope was a breeze, really enjoyable to be at the other end watching him play.”

Worcestershire quick Tongue had gone wicketless on Thursday.

But in another selection coup for coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes, he struck with his first ball Friday when Peter Moore was plumb lbw for 11.

Five balls later, Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie – who had avoided the embarrassment of a ‘pair’ at the Home of Cricket – was caught behind carelessly chasing a wide ball from Tongue.

Ireland now risked being beaten inside two days in a match scheduled for four rather than the usual Test maximum of five.