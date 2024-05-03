Tigers bat for 125 as bottom-order rally guides Zimbabwe to 124
A record stand by Clive Madande and Wellington Masakadza helped Zimbabwe recover from an early collapse to make 124 against Bangladesh in Friday's opener of their Twenty20 series in Chittagong.
The visitors were 41-7 before the duo put on 75 runs together for Zimbabwe's highest eighth-wicket partnership.
Taskin Ahmed bowled Madande for 43 off 39 balls to break the stand, but Masakadza (34) stayed at the crease until he was run out on the last ball of the innings.
Put into bat first, Zimbabwe lost Craig Ervine for a duck in the second over.
Mohammad Saifuddin the forced debutant fellow opener Joylord Gumbie (17) to give a catch to Taskin at fine leg.
Mahedi Hasan's next over saw Brian Bennett run out for 16 and skipper Sikandar Raza suffered a first-ball duck off consecutive deliveries.
Taskin also sent back Sean Williams and Ryan Burl for nought off back-to-back deliveries in the following over, and Saifuddin dismissed Luke Jongwe for two.
Madande was given leg-before off Saifuddin on 28 but the decision was reversed after review.
The series is Bangladesh's last before next month's T20 World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States and West Indies.