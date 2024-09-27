India win toss, bowl against Bangladesh in second Test
India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first in the second and final Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur on Friday.
The hosts, who lead the two-match series 1-0, have come in unchanged with three seamers under cloudy skies after overnight rain and a wet outfield forced officials to delay the start by one hour.
Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, made two changes to the team for the match, which could be former skipper Shakib Al Hasan's last outing in the format.
Fast bowler Khaled Ahmed and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam come in for Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed.
Shakib on Thursday said he wanted his Test swansong to be back home in Mirpur during the South Africa series.
However, the Proteas are still assessing whether Bangladesh is safe enough to visit after the student-led revolution that ousted autocratic leader Sheikh Hasina last month.
Shakib, 37, is facing murder charges along with dozens of other members of Hasina's party who have been accused of culpability in a deadly crackdown on protesters.
Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Faruque Ahmed has said that players' "security is not in the board's hand".
Najmul said he was "happy to bat first", hoping his batters could do better than their opening loss in Chennai by 280 runs.
Teams
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.
Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed.
Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)
TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)