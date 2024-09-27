India win toss, bowl against Bangladesh in second Test

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first in the second and final Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur on Friday.

The hosts, who lead the two-match series 1-0, have come in unchanged with three seamers under cloudy skies after overnight rain and a wet outfield forced officials to delay the start by one hour.

Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, made two changes to the team for the match, which could be former skipper Shakib Al Hasan's last outing in the format.

Fast bowler Khaled Ahmed and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam come in for Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed.

Shakib on Thursday said he wanted his Test swansong to be back home in Mirpur during the South Africa series.

However, the Proteas are still assessing whether Bangladesh is safe enough to visit after the student-led revolution that ousted autocratic leader Sheikh Hasina last month.