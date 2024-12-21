U-19 Women’s Asia Cup
Bangladesh beat Nepal to seal Asia Cup final
Bangladesh Women's Under-19 team confirmed the Asia Cup final berth after thrashing Nepal by 9 wickets in Super 4 phase clash at Kuala Lumpur Friday.
The young Tigresses will now take on India in the final, scheduled on Sunday at Kuala Lumpur.
Bangladesh asked Nepal to bat first and held them back to 54-8, after the match was reduced to 11 overs due to light rain.
Sabitri Dhami was the top-scorer for Nepal with 11 runs while no other player could reach double digits in the face of disciplined bowling of Bangladesh bowlers.
Opener Fahmida Choa who took one wicket led the charge with unbeaten 26 runs as Bangladesh reached 58-1 in 9.5 overs for a comprehensive victory.
Earlier in group phase, Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka and Malaysia to confirm Super 4. In the first match of the Super 4, Bangladesh tasted an eight-wicket defeat to India.
India, however, beat Sri Lanka by four wickets to seal final. The final match will be a revenge mission for Bangladesh for their Super 4 defeat alongside securing the coveted trophy.