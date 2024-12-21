Bangladesh beat Nepal to seal Asia Cup final

Bangladesh Women's Under-19 team confirmed the Asia Cup final berth after thrashing Nepal by 9 wickets in Super 4 phase clash at Kuala Lumpur Friday.

The young Tigresses will now take on India in the final, scheduled on Sunday at Kuala Lumpur.

Bangladesh asked Nepal to bat first and held them back to 54-8, after the match was reduced to 11 overs due to light rain.