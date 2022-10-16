Sri Lanka opt to bowl against Namibia in opener

“It’s a first game, we’d like to have a look at the wicket. The boys are very confident,” Shanaka said at the toss.

“We got the same combination that we had in the Asia Cup. With the bowling we have, we’d look to restrict them to a decent score.”

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus said he would have also fielded had he won the toss. His side are looking to repeat last year’s feat of making the Super 12 on their T20 World Cup debut.

“Both captains would have liked to bowl first. The unknown factor of exactly how the wicket will play and a bit of overhead conditions,” said Erasmus.