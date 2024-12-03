Bangladesh on top after Rana five-for against West Indies

Nahid Rana's first Test five-wicket haul nudged Bangladesh ahead of the West Indies before the tourists' usually suspect batting line-up displayed a measure of resilience to claim the upper hand on the third day of the second and final Test at Sabina Park.

Rana led the rout of the home side's first innings for 146 on Monday with impressive figures of five for 61, giving the visitors a lead of 18 runs.

Buoyed by that effort, the Bangladesh top-order batting then displayed the sort of shot-making confidence previously unseen in this brief series to reach stumps at 193 for five in the second innings, a lead of 211 with five wickets in hand.