Hathurusingha's success hinges on player’s 'psychological safety'

hathShortly after Chandika Hathurusingha took over as head coach of the Bangladesh cricket team for the second time, Bangladesh suffered their first ODI series defeat in seven years, sparking doubts about whether Hathurusingha would be able to replicate his previous success, reports Prothom Alo.

However, those doubts quickly faded away as Bangladesh won four consecutive international matches, including one ODI and three T20Is, against England after losing the first two ODIs.

Bangladesh then posted their highest-ever ODI total against Ireland in the first of a three-match series in Sylhet. In the second match, they broke their own record by posting 349, their new highest in ODIs.