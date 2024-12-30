Australia win 'amazing' Test thriller to take series lead over India

Australia ripped out seven Indian wickets in the final session of a dramatic fourth Test in Melbourne on Monday to win a thriller by 184 runs and go 2-1 up in the five-match series.

India crumbled to 155 all out with just 12.5 overs left in the match and will need to win the final Test starting in Sydney on Friday to level the series and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"What an amazing Test match," said Australia captain Pat Cummins, who was named player of the match for his six wickets and 90 runs in a pulsating contest played out in front of record crowds at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"I reckon that's one of the best I've been part of. I mean, all week, the crowd's been ridiculous and the cricket's been just as good."

Set an unlikely 340 to win, India looked well placed to salvage a draw when opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant batted through the second session in unflustered fashion to take their side to 112-3 at tea.