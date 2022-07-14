Pacer Shahidul tests positive in dope test, banned for 10 months

ICC didn’t find any intentional ‘negligence or fault’ from Shahidul side. The cricketer was able to convince the ICC that he didn’t use the drug to boost up his performance.
Despite these facts, Shahidul has been banned for what ICC said he has failed to discharge his duties bestowed on him as an international cricketer.
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) sources said Shahidul consumed the drug for the treatment of a disease. But he didn’t consult BCB about the prescription that given by the physician.
ICC said the 27-year-old pacer accepted the 10-month long punishment and voluntarily took him out of cricket from 28 May – the beginning day of his ban. He will be allowed to play cricket from 28 March next year.