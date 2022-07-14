Pacer Shahidul tests positive in dope test, banned for 10 months

Cricketer Shahidul Islam has been banned for 10 months from all forms of cricket as he tested positive in dope test. The International Cricket Council (ICC) claimed the pacer has breached section 2.1 of ICC Anti-Doping Code.

In a press release, ICC briefed that a urine sample of Shahidul was collected on 4 March in which the banned substance, Clomiphene, was found, but which Shahidul didn’t consume intentionally. He had it as part of a legal medical prescription.