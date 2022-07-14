Cricket

Pacer Shahidul tests positive in dope test, banned for 10 months

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

Cricketer Shahidul Islam has been banned for 10 months from all forms of cricket as he tested positive in dope test. The International Cricket Council (ICC) claimed the pacer has breached section 2.1 of ICC Anti-Doping Code.

In a press release, ICC briefed that a urine sample of Shahidul was collected on 4 March in which the banned substance, Clomiphene, was found, but which Shahidul didn’t consume intentionally. He had it as part of a legal medical prescription.

ICC didn’t find any intentional ‘negligence or fault’ from Shahidul side. The cricketer was able to convince the ICC that he didn’t use the drug to boost up his performance.

Despite these facts, Shahidul has been banned for what ICC said he has failed to discharge his duties bestowed on him as an international cricketer.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) sources said Shahidul consumed the drug for the treatment of a disease. But he didn’t consult BCB about the prescription that given by the physician.

ICC said the 27-year-old pacer accepted the 10-month long punishment and voluntarily took him out of cricket from 28 May – the beginning day of his ban. He will be allowed to play cricket from 28 March next year.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment