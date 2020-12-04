Zakir Hasan shines as Khulna beat Barishal

Barishal won the toss and got an early success, removing Jahurul Islam for two. Taskin Ahmed bagged the wicket in the third over of the game.



However, Zakir and Imrul Kayes added 90 runs in the second wicket stand.



Imrul fell prey to Kamrul Islam Rabbi for 37 off 34 with two fours and one six, but Zakir was firm on the other end of the wicket. He ended up on 63 off 42 balls with 10 fours.



But, Shakib (14) and Mahmudullah (24) failed to thrive on the solid start. And Khulna ended up on 173 for six in 20 overs.



Rabbi took three wickets conceding 33 runs in four overs while Taskin bagged two wickets for 44 runs in four overs.







