Afghanistan 244 all out against South Africa

South Africa fast bowler Gerald Coetzee took four wickets while spinner Keshav Maharaj returned impressive figures of 2-25 as the Proteas tune-up for their semi-final clash with five-time winners Australia next week.

Quinton de Kock played a key part with his six wicketkeeping dismissals to equal a World Cup record of Australia’s Adam Gilchrist (v Namibia - Potchefstroom, 2003) and Pakistan’s Sarfaraz Ahmed (v South Africa - Auckland, 2015).

Pakistan, who play England on Saturday, need a mathematical miracle to edge out New Zealand, who are all but through to the semi-finals and a likely clash with toppers India.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran started aggressively before Maharaj struck with his first ball to have Gurbaz caught out for 25.

Coetzee sent back Ibrahim in the next over to check the batting surge and Afghanistan slipped from 41-0 to 45-3 when Maharaj had skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi caught behind for two.