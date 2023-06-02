Zadran stars in Afghanistan's six-wicket win in first Sri Lanka ODI

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran starred with run-a-ball 98 in his team's six-wicket win against hosts Sri Lanka in the first of three one-day internationals on Friday.

Zadran and Rahmat Shah (55) top scored to steer the visitors to 269-4 in the 47th over after they won the toss and chose to field first in Hambantota.

Earlier Charith Asalanka top-scored with 91 to help Sri Lanka reach a below-par 268 all out after a shaky start pushed them to 84-3 inside 20 overs.

The 21-year-old Zadran was dismissed by Kasun Rajitha, who was Sri Lanka's most effective bowler on the day, and finished with 2-49 in his 10 over spell.