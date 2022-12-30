Sodhi's best in vain as Pakistan salvage draw against NZ in 1st Test

Pakistan staved off a fifth consecutive defeat at home with a hard-fought draw in the first Test in Karachi Friday despite career-best bowling figures from New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi.

Sodhi grabbed 6-86 and threatened to give New Zealand victory in the first two sessions on the fifth and final day, but Pakistan fought on before declaring their second innings on 311-8.

That gave New Zealand a tough target of 138 to win in 15 overs, and the chase ended in fading light on 61-1, with Tom Latham unbeaten on 35 and Devon Conway 18.

Michael Bracewell was the only wicket to fall for three.

Sodhi was the star as he improved on his previous best of 4-60 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo four years ago.