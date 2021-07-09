Zimbabwe trail Bangladesh by 237 runs as Miraz bags fifer

Zimbabwe opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano dug in for a gritty 87 as the home side saved the follow-on at the Harare Sports Club on Friday but Bangladesh ended the third day of the one-off Test well in control.

After bowling out Zimbabwe for 276 to claim a first innings lead of 192, the Bangladesh openers batted through to the close to reach 45 without loss and extend that lead to 237.

Shadman Islam was 22 not out and Saif Hassan, who was dismissed for a duck in the first innings, was unbeaten on 20.