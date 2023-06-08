India bowl out Australia for 469 after Smith century in WTC final

Mohammed Siraj led an India fight back as they finally saw the back of Australia centurions Travis Head and Steve Smith on Thursday’s second day of the World Test Championship final at the Oval.

India were facing a potentially huge Australian first-innings total with Smith (121) and Head (163) at the crease.

But their pacemen struck as Australia lost four wickets for 41 runs, including Head and Smith, to slip from 361-3 to 402-7.