Rizwan’s dramatic inclusion not enough to end Comilla’s losing streak

Flying in Mohammad Rizwan to Chattogram in a helicopter couldn’t help Comilla Victorians break their losing streak as they suffered a 12-run defeat to Fortune Barishal, their third straight defeat in the ninth Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Saturday.

Khushdil Shah hit an unbeaten 43 off 27 but could only take Comilla to 165-7.

Liton Das (32 off 26 balls), Mosaddek Hossain (27 off 19 balls) and skipper Imrul Kayes (28 off 15 balls) got starts but couldn’t extend their innings.