India 107-7 after Santner takes four wickets for New Zealand

Mitchell Santner led a New Zealand spin blitz on a turning Pune pitch to leave India in serious trouble on 107-7 at lunch on day two of the second Test on Friday.

India, who lost the opening Test of the three-match series, trail the visitors by 152 runs after they resumed on 16-1.

Santner took four wickets with his left-arm spin, including Virat Kohli for one, and was ably supported by off-spinner Glenn Phillips with two more.