Sundar bags seven as India bowl out New Zealand for 259

Washington Sundar took seven wickets as India's spinners bowled out New Zealand for 259 in the final session of day one of the second Test on Thursday.

Devon Conway, 76, and Rachin Ravindra, 65, led the New Zealand batting effort after captain Tom Latham won the toss.

Off-spinner Sundar took 7-59 while fellow off-break bowler Ravichandran Ashwin with 3-64 in Pune.

The pitch is expected to turn more as the match progresses as India look to level the three-match series after their opening defeat in Bengaluru.