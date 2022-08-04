Mbappe effect keeps PSG out of reach as Ligue 1 attracts foreign investors

Kylian Mbappe's decision to stay at Paris Saint-Germain was hailed as a boon for French football but it surely rules out any slim chance of a title race as the new Ligue 1 season kicks off this weekend.

France coach Didier Deschamps said Mbappe was "shining a positive light on the championship abroad" by choosing to sign a new three-year contract to stay in his home country, a decision which President Emmanuel Macron admitted he advised the striker to take.

French league president Vincent Labrune insisted Mbappe's new deal had sent "a strong message for the present and future of our league".

In reality, a move abroad will still probably happen before long for a player who looks certain to one day win the Ballon d'Or.