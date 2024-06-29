Messi to miss Argentina-Peru Copa clash

Lionel Messi will miss Argentina's final Copa America group game against Peru after complaining of muscle tightness, team officials said on Friday.

Assistant coach Walter Samuel told a press conference that the Inter Miami superstar was "day-by-day" following an injury to his right adductor muscle.

"Leo had a problem in the last game, he won't be there for this game," Samuel said.

"We are going to go day-by-day waiting for its evolution."

Samuel, meanwhile, played down the impact of Messi's absence on the rest of the team.

"The team has always proven to be up to the task before when he wasn't there," said Samuel, hinting that veteran Angel Di Maria may start in place of Messi.