Messi farewell match tickets sell out within two hours as website crashes

It is Lionel Messi’s farewell match, after all!

So it is no surprise that excitement in Argentina is at fever pitch. The frenzy was so intense that the online platform for buying tickets crashed shortly after sales began. In the end, Argentine media reported that all tickets had sold out in less than two hours.

During the FIFA international break, Argentina will play a friendly against Benin at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on 6 October. Ticket sales began at 6:00 pm local time on Thursday.