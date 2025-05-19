Bangladesh finish runners-up losing to hosts India in penalty shootout

Defending champions Bangladesh finished runners up in the six-nation South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-19 Men’s Championship’ 2025 losing to hosts India by 3-4 goals in penalty shootout at the floodlight Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia at the Indian State of Arunachal Pradesh Sunday night.

The day’s title deciding keenly contested match between two sub-continental rivals was locked in 1-1 goals in the stipulated 90 minutes amid the houseful crowd at the stadium leading the match towards tie breaking session.