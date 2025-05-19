SAFF U-19 Champs
Bangladesh finish runners-up losing to hosts India in penalty shootout
Defending champions Bangladesh finished runners up in the six-nation South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-19 Men’s Championship’ 2025 losing to hosts India by 3-4 goals in penalty shootout at the floodlight Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia at the Indian State of Arunachal Pradesh Sunday night.
The day’s title deciding keenly contested match between two sub-continental rivals was locked in 1-1 goals in the stipulated 90 minutes amid the houseful crowd at the stadium leading the match towards tie breaking session.
In the schedule time, captain Singamayum Shami put hosts India ahead within seconds in the very first minute of the match with a spectacular free kick from about 30 yards beating Bangladesh goalkeeper Ismail Hossain with power and precision (1-0).
Substitute Joy Ahmed leveled the margin for Bangladesh in the 61st minute by a close range shot past Indian goalkeeper Suraj Singh, capitalising on a corner kick (1-1).
This was the first goal conceded by hosts India in four matches after scoring 16 goals.
In the tie-breaker, Mithu Chowdhury, Murshed Ali, and Joy Ahmed converted their penalties for Bangladesh. However, captain Nazmul Huda Faysal sent his shot wide, and Salah Uddin Sahed’s attempt was brilliantly saved by the Indian custodian.
For India, Mohammad Arbash, Rishi Singh, Jodric Abrches, and captain Singamayum Shami successfully converted their penalties, while Bangladesh’s goalkeeper Ismail Hossain saved the second Indian attempt by Rohen Singh.
Earlier, in the 9th minute, Bangladesh came close to equalising, but a brilliant right-wing shot from Murshed Ali narrowly sailed over the crossbar.
In the 16th minute, goalkeeper Ismail Hossain made a crucial save, rushing off his line to foil a dangerous effort from India’s Omang Dodum.
India were denied a second goal in the 42nd minute when the referee blew for a foul.
Bangladesh reached the final unbeaten, eliminating Nepal 2-1 in the first semi-final, while hosts India maintained an all-win record, defeating the Maldives 3-0 in the second semi-final. Both matches were played on Friday.
Earlier, Bangladesh had emerged as Group A champions, remaining unbeaten with four points from two matches—beating Bhutan 3-0 and drawing 2-2 with the Maldives.
India topped Group B with a perfect six points, defeating Sri Lanka 8-0 and Nepal 4-0 in the group stage.