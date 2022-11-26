Argentina look to Messi to salvage World Cup bid

The Argentines said they would draw on memories of superstar Diego Maradona, their 1986 World Cup-winning captain who died two years ago this week, to inspire them against the Mexicans.

"We keep him in mind. He was a very important person in world football, and not just for us Argentines," said Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.

"Today is a sad day for everyone and hopefully tomorrow we can give happiness."

The surprising Saudis have a chance to prove they are no flash in the pan when they face Poland and Robert Lewandowski, the prolific striker who is still looking for the first World Cup goal of his career.

The Barcelona forward missed a penalty in the goalless draw against Mexico in Group C.