PSG survive Aston Villa scare to reach semis

"At the end, we got them suffering like we did," said Emery.

"To get this level is the next step forward that I want to try to build with Aston Villa."

Villa boss Emery was in charge of PSG when Luis Enrique's Barcelona overturned a 4-0 first leg deficit with a dramatic 6-1 win in 2017.

Luis Enrique again emerged victorious over his compatriot but this time was the one who watched his team almost blow a seemingly unassailable lead.

"I have to say that match for us is something that allows us to grow up and try to compete even better," said Luis Enrique.

"On the whole two matches we deserved to win and we are very happy because it's the second year in a row in the semi-finals."

Villa had not experienced a European night like this since 1983 and there was an embarrassing moment for the hosts before a ball was kicked as the Europa League anthem was played instead of the famous pre-match hymn of the Champions League.

Luis Enrique's surprise decision to start Bradley Barcola ahead of Desire Doue was justified just 11 minutes in when he sprinted down the left and Emiliano Martinez spilled his cross into the path of Hakimi, who fired home the opener.