Mohammed Al-Owais: The Saudi David that slayed the Argentine Goliath

As the dust settles on Argentina’s shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening match of the Qatar World Cup, Albiceleste fans around the world must be asking themselves one question.

“How on earth did we lose to Saudi Arabia?”

This question doesn’t have a straightforward answer.

Saudi’s disciplined defence, their brave decision to go with a high defensive line and the lack of creativity from the Argentina midfield, all played a part in one of the biggest if not the biggest upset in the history of the FIFA World Cup.