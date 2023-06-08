From Pele to Messi: Legends who played club football in US

Lionel Messi has announced that he will be joining Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami in the next season. Since it was confirmed that Messi will leave Paris, Miami came up time and again as one of the probable destinations for the Argentine maestro.

Many didn’t pay much attention to Miami’s offer as it paled in comparison to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal’s lofty proposal. Messi wanting to return to Barcelona also made Miami seem like an unlikely choice.

In the past few months, Messi has been linked with Al-Hilal and Barcelona much more than Miami. But the Florida-based US franchise, which is owned by former England midfielder David Beckham, quietly completed the agreement with the Argentine World Cup winner.