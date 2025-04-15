Everyone thinks Real Madrid comeback 'nailed-on': Bellingham

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham said everyone at the club believes the Champions League holders can mount an historic comeback against Arsenal on Wednesday.

The Gunners won the quarter-final first leg clash in London 3-0 last week, leaving Real facing an uphill struggle at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However Bellingham said Real Madrid's belief, history and quality can help the record 15-time winners triumph to reach the semi-finals, despite never previously overturning a first leg defeat of this magnitude in the Champions League era.

"It's a weird environment, the last few days, it was one of the worst (first leg) results we could possibly imagine, and for some reason everyone thinks it's nailed-on we'll come back, and it's a nice feeling I have to say," the England international told a press conference on Tuesday.

"It means there's a lot of trust in the talent, it means that you're at a club that's like no other, the best in the world, and that's what it represents and signifies to me.